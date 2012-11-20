LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - A three-year euro benchmark offering
for the European Financial Stability Facility, rated
Aaa/AA+/AAA, has been delayed following the downgrade of its
second largest guarantor France, confirmed one bank managing the
deal on Tuesday.
The banker said that there had been some complications in
relation to the EFSF's "deeds of guarantee" because "a certain
percentage of its guarantors have to have the same rating as the
EFSF."
An official announcement is set to follow later on Tuesday,
he said. The EFSF could not be immediately reached for comment.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis were mandated on
Monday afternoon to lead manage the new transaction, and
immediately began marketing the trade to investors at mid-swaps
flat to minus 2bp. Market expectations had been that the issuer
would officially open books on Tuesday morning but instead,
there was no communication.
On Monday evening Moody's downgraded France by one notch to
Aa1 from Aaa, with a negative outlook. France has a 21.83%
shareholding in the EFSF, behind only Germany which has 29.07%.
