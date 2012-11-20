(Adds EFSF comment)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - A three-year euro benchmark offering
from the European Financial Stability Facility, rated
Aaa/AA+/AAA, has been delayed following the downgrade of its
second largest guarantor France, the borrower confirmed on
Tuesday.
"The timing of the EFSF three-year euro offering is
currently subject to a technical issue related to EFSF's Deeds
of Guarantee," Christophe Frankel, CFO and Deputy CEO of the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), said in an emailed
statement.
"EFSF will look to bring its new three-year euro benchmark
offering once the issuer is able to satisfy the Deeds of
Guarantee language," Frankel added.
EFSF's Deeds of Guarantee require that its new transactions,
at the date of the issue, are covered 100% by guarantees of
Member States with a rating similar to or better than EFSF's own
rating by each of the credit rating agencies, said the EFSF in
the emailed statement.
On Monday evening Moody's downgraded France by one notch to
Aa1 from Aaa, with a negative outlook. France has a 21.83%
shareholding in the EFSF, behind only Germany which has 29.07%.
Moody's said on Tuesday it would assess the ratings of the
eurozone's bailout funds in light of its decision to strip
France of its triple A rating on Monday. In the meantime,
Moody's is maintaining EFSF's triple A rating, with a negative
outlook.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis were mandated on
Monday afternoon to lead manage the new EFSF three-year
transaction, and immediately began marketing the trade to
investors at mid-swaps flat to minus 2bp. Market expectations
had been that the issuer would officially open books on Tuesday
morning, but the deal did not surface.
One lead bank said the bond deal would "probably be delayed
for about a week".
EFSF's short-term bill issuance is unaffected by this
development as France and EFSF's short term ratings were not
impacted by the Moody's action. As a result, EFSF was able to
issue 6-month bills as scheduled on Tuesday.
(Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy,
Julian Baker)