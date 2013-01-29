BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has set official guidance on its new five-year euro-denominated bond at midswaps plus 18bp area, according to a market source.
Lead banks - Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBS - will price the new February 2018 issue later on Tuesday.
On Monday evening, indications of interest were taken from investors at midswaps plus high-teens. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.