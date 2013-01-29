LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has set official guidance on its new five-year euro-denominated bond at midswaps plus 18bp area, according to a market source.

Lead banks - Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBS - will price the new February 2018 issue later on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, indications of interest were taken from investors at midswaps plus high-teens. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)