By John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, priced a EUR1bn syndicated tap of its longest outstanding bond on Thursday, just two days after it sold EUR1bn of bonds via auction.

Commerzbank, Societe Generale and UniCredit priced the tap of the 3.375% April 2037 bond at mid-swaps plus 45bp, in line with guidance. The bond was also tapped in July 2012, and its total size is now EUR3.5bn.

When the tap was announced, the outstanding bonds were bid at around mid-swaps plus 40bp on Tradeweb, implying investors obtained a new issue premium of 5bp in the new sale.

Earlier this week, the EFSF raised EUR974m by tapping its 2.25% September 2022 deal via auction on Tuesday.

The last time the EFSF did two bond issues in the space of a week was in April 2012, which comprised a EUR3bn seven-year and a EUR1bn tap of its 20-year.

It also issued a bond and held a bill auction on the same day last year.

FLEXIBLE STRATEGY

With its funding programme upsized to EUR58bn in 2013, from EUR45bn in 2012, the EFSF had already indicated it would take a more flexible approach to funding this year.

Tapping bonds by reacting to reverse-enquiry interest allows the EFSF to bypass the formal process of sending a request for proposals to a larger group of its member banks. Issuing bonds via auctions means the issuer is not required to pay fees to banks as it would in a syndicated deal.

So far this year, the EFSF has raised approximately EUR12bn of its EUR58bn funding programme for 2013. (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker, Alex Chambers)