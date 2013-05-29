BRIEF-Tongyang Life Insurance to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
(Removes erroneous repetition in lead, and changes day of RFP in second para.)
By Josie Cox
LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility opened books on a four-year benchmark euro bond on Wednesday, setting price guidance at mid-swaps plus 5bp area for pricing later in the day via Barclays, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan.
The EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, last week sent a request for proposals to several banks from its Market Group and said the offering would materialise this week, subject to market conditions.
On Tuesday it announced the bond mandate and leads started collecting indications of interest in the area of mid-single digits over mid-swaps.
The EFSF was last in the market earlier this month, when it priced a EUR5bn 10-year via Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan at swaps plus 32bp on the back of a book in excess of EUR6.5bn.
However, that bond has failed to perform and is now trading around swaps plus 33bp on the bid, according to Tradeweb.
Following that deal, the EFSF had issued EUR16.5bn of its upsized EUR20bn Q2 funding goal, putting it more than 57% through its EUR58bn full-year issuance programme. (Reporting by Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
SINGAPORE, March 10 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project.