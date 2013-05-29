LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has revised guidance on its four-year benchmark euro bond to mid-swaps plus 4bp area as books hit EUR4bn, leads on the deal said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, set guidance at mid-swaps plus 5bp area for pricing later in the day via leads Barclays, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan. Initial price thoughts on Tuesday had been in the mid single digits over mid-swaps.

The issuer was last in the market earlier this month, when it priced a EUR5bn 10-year via Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)