BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility is set to price a EUR4bn four-year benchmark later on Wednesday, having earlier fixed the spread at mid-swaps plus 4bp, a market source said on Wednesday.
Guidance was earlier revised to mid-swaps plus 4bp area, from an initial mid-swaps plus 5bp area, after orders hit EUR4bn, leads on the deal said.
The EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, first started marketing the bonds at mid single digits over mid-swaps on Tuesday via leads Barclays, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan.
The issuer was last in the market earlier this month, when it priced a EUR5bn 10-year via Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan. (Reporting by John Geddie)
SINGAPORE, March 10 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project.
