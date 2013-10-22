LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+, has opened books on a new seven-year euro benchmark at 21bp area over mid-swaps and has already attracted interest in excess of EUR4bn, excluding interest from the joint leads, according to a banker involved in the trade.

On Tuesday, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley started collecting indications of interest in the mid-swaps plus 22bp area for the deal, which is expected to price later on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, the temporary eurozone sovereign bailout fund sent a request for proposal to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group, regarding a transaction that it said would price during this week.

It was last in the market in September, when it raised EUR986m for a tap of its EUR5bn seven-year bonds, first priced in July, via an auction.

