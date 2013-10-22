Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+, has opened books on a new seven-year euro benchmark at 21bp area over mid-swaps and has already attracted interest in excess of EUR4bn, excluding interest from the joint leads, according to a banker involved in the trade.
On Tuesday, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley started collecting indications of interest in the mid-swaps plus 22bp area for the deal, which is expected to price later on Tuesday.
Last Wednesday, the temporary eurozone sovereign bailout fund sent a request for proposal to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group, regarding a transaction that it said would price during this week.
It was last in the market in September, when it raised EUR986m for a tap of its EUR5bn seven-year bonds, first priced in July, via an auction.
(Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
BEIJING, March 10 U.S. President Donald Trump was granted initial approval on dozens of new trademarks in China because they met legal standards, a senior Chinese commercial official said on Friday.
March 10 Promociones Renta y Mantenimiento SOCIMI SA: