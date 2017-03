LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated AA/Aa1/AA+, has mandated a group of banks for its upcoming long 15-year euro-denominated benchmark transaction, it said on Monday.

Citi, Credit Agricole CIB and Credit Suisse have released initial price talk for the deal at mid-swaps plus 30bp area, said market sources.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced on Tuesday, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)