BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings says expects to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected result due to decrease in revenue from sale of properties during FY2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA/AA+, has opened order books on its December 2029 euro-denominated benchmark bond sale after interest neared EUR1.5bn, a market source said on Tuesday.
The euro rescue fund has released guidance at mid-swaps plus 30bp area, unchanged from initial price thoughts released on Monday, said the source.
The transaction is expected to be launched and priced later in the day via lead managers Citi, Credit Agricole CIB and Credit Suisse. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has mandated the investment-banking units of Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and BNP Paribas SA to manage the reopening of the 6 percent dollar-denominated bond maturing in April 2026 , taking advantage of robust demand for the country's assets.
* Has issued new commercial paper ISIN NO0010788466 with term from March 10, 2017 to Nov. 10, 2017