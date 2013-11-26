LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA/AA+, has opened order books on its December 2029 euro-denominated benchmark bond sale after interest neared EUR1.5bn, a market source said on Tuesday.

The euro rescue fund has released guidance at mid-swaps plus 30bp area, unchanged from initial price thoughts released on Monday, said the source.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced later in the day via lead managers Citi, Credit Agricole CIB and Credit Suisse. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)