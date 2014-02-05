LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility, rated Aa1/AA/AA+, has sent a request for proposals to
a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group with regards
to an upcoming transaction scheduled for the week of 10th
February, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
The EFSF matched its own record for the largest
supranational bond when it issued an EUR8bn five-year last
month.
EFSF has EUR6bn left to raise to hit its first quarter
target of EUR14bn, and is already well on its way to issuing a
planned EUR34.5bn over the course of 2014.
Its permanent successor, the European Stability Mechanism,
plans to raise EUR17bn this year, of which EUR5bn will be issued
in the first quarter.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)