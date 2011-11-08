* EFSF official: Monday's sale reflected market mood
* 10-year bond drew lower demand at higher yield
* Says EFSF plans to raise shorter-term debt
* Regling: market uncertain about future EFSF scope
* Still a good result for sale recipient Ireland
BERLIN, Nov 8 Top officials of the euro zone's
bailout fund played down the subdued demand it drew on Monday
for a 10-year bond offer, and one told a newspaper the fund was
working on plans to tap shorter-term debt markets.
The European Financial Stability Facility's Financial
Officer, Christophe Frankel, told Boersen-Zeitung the
transaction, in which subscriptions only just covered the 3
billion euros of debt on offer, reflected an unstable market
environment rather than funding risks.
"In addition investors are uncertain with a view to the
(future role of the) EFSF. For this reason, orders were weaker
than usual," he said, adding the transaction -- which also paid
higher yields than previous EFSF bond sales -- was "solid".
In Brussels late on Monday, EFSF head Klaus Regling also
cited the "very difficult" market climate and uncertainty about
the fund's future profile as factors in the sale.
Since its creation in 2010, the bailout fund's terms and
scope have changed. In June it was given additional powers to
intervene in primary markets and greater lending capabilities,
and then in July, lending rates on EFSF loans were cut and it
was given powers to intervene in the secondary markets.
Now an additional transformation is mooted, not just as a
financing vehicle for bank recapitalisation to governments
outside formal lending programmes, but as a 1 trillion euro
($1.4 trillion) entity leveraged to several times its current
value.
Monday's bond sale -- already postponed last week due to
tough market conditions -- was on behalf of bailout recipient
Ireland.
Investors won a yield almost 90 basis points higher than the
previous transaction in a similar tenor and demand paled in
comparison with the EFSF's three previous transactions.
LITTLE CONFIDENCE
"When the EFSF priced its inaugural deal, expectations were
that it would trade close to Germany and the other Triple A
guarantors," a senior banker away from the deal told Thomson
Reuters service IFR.
"However, this is clearly not the case. The levels at which
this is trading shows you that there is little confidence in the
name and what it is exactly."
For Ireland, however, the all-in cost of the ten-year issue
will likely be under four percent, which is a plus. Changes
agreed to the EFSF over the summer mean Dublin is no longer
charged a margin of around 2.8 percent on its EFSF loans.
"Nine months ago we understood an average cost of our
funding would be 5.83 percent for an average seven and a half
years," said Jim Ryan, analyst at Glas Securities in Dublin.
"If now we are getting ten year money at two percent lower
in an environment of heightened risk, it doesn't seem like a bad
deal to me.
"We have to recognise that there is a flight to safety
premium on German bunds right now. Pretty every other issuer is
widening including other AAA issuers. It's not a surprise that
EFSF would be widening also.
"It's not an easy environment."
The EFSF's Frankel said the "whole spectrum of investors"
was represented at the deal, with 25 percent of orders from
Asia, including Japan.
He said it was not the EFSF's priority to issue bonds in
foreign currencies, and it was working on extending its debt
profile.
"We want to now diversify on the refinancing side," he said.
"What we are talking about is short-term paper with maturities
of up to a year."
Frankel said last month tapping short-term funding markets
would make it easier for the EFSF to raise big sums and its
funding would become more flexible and diversified.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
