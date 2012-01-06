LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, a bellwether for the continent's supranational and agency sector, gave a shot of confidence to the market this week after it further boosted its funding flexibility with a debut three-year bond.

The eurozone rescue fund's EUR3bn February 2015 bond priced in a difficult market backdrop on Thursday at the tight end of guidance, even as Italian 10-year yields jumped back above 7% and Spanish yields widened 20bp to 5.6%.

The transaction was described as "slick" by one syndicate banker away from deal, and a "perfect tonic" by another for European public sector borrowers preparing for a deluge of supply over the next couple of months.

"We wanted to move quickly as we anticipated that there would be other eurozone issuers accessing the market," Christophe Frankel, CFO of the EFSF, said, adding that the transaction should pave the way for those other borrowers.

German agency KfW has already raised USD4.5bn this week, while the European Investment Bank, which priced a GBP450m three-year bond on Thursday, is weighing up different options.

SSA issuers need to raise up to EUR350bn in 2012, according to Barclays, of which around 50% is expected to come from agencies. The EFSF needs EUR24bn to meet funding requirements for Ireland and Portugal this year in addition to what is needed for Greece.

Crucially, the EFSF opted for a deal that would work. Investors are demanding steep concessions for longer-term debt, or steering clear of it altogether.

"The risk was more that if it hadn't gone well it would have made the landscape difficult for everybody else," said one syndicate banker away from the deal.

THE LONG-TERM CHALLENGE

Books on the no-grow bond opened on Thursday following an investor conference call a day earlier to gauge appetite and appropriate pricing. Books closed at around EUR4.5bn and the deal priced at mid-swaps plus 40bp, the tight end of plus 40-45bp guidance and after initial pricing thoughts in the plus 45bp area.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale managed the trade.

The order book mirrored demand for the issuer's bills. Preliminary statistics showed Asia taking 13%, Europe 83% and the UK 5%. Banks made up 55% of demand, fund managers 15%, central banks 18% and others 12%.

"Some might argue that the book size should have been bigger, but in my view it's a success," said a banker away from the deal.

He added that it was unfair to compare the strength of demand to the near EUR45bn book on the fund's inaugural five-year EUR5bn deal a year ago "because the world had moved on since then" and the outlook for Europe is now bleaker.

The issuer's three-year bond represents increased efforts to target greater liquidity at the shorter-end of the curve after a 10-year bond struggled to get over the line in November. The fund raised EUR1.97bn through a three-month t-bill auction in December after setting up a short-term funding programme.

One syndicate official involved in the deal said investors had queried the potential impact of a downgrade to France on the EFSF's Triple-A rating -- currently on review for downgrade -- as well as the EFSF mission, but said the questions were limited.

The pickup in investor sentiment at the start of the New Year has taken some syndicate bankers by surprise. Many have attributed it to liquidity that has built up after the market closed six weeks prior to the end of the year.

Redemption payments are also due to flood in during the first-quarter, which investors have to reinvest.

EIB and KfW have taken a similar cautious approach to the EFSF by sticking to the relative safety of three-year deals.

"The fact that issuers are offering new issue premiums and that the deals are short-dated is also helping. That means they can target central banks and private bank retail money," the banker on the EFSF deal added.

At the very least, the EFSF has brought itself breathing space, but its bigger test will be whether it can attract long-term money at a price that works.

"The EFSF can't stick to doing just three-year deals as it has to fund at a longer duration than three years for countries like Ireland. But it has started the year with a deal that works, which is always good advice," said another banker away from the deal.

EFSF is planning another t-bill auction by the end of the month although it is yet to determine whether it will issue three-, six- or 12-month paper. It is not ruling out another attempt to bring a five-year or 10-year bond by the end of the first quarter.

"If the market is there, we are open to any maturity and particularly to longer maturities, but clearly we want the market to be ready for that type of deal. We know that the market is volatile so we need to be as flexible as possible and to wait for the right window," said Frankel. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)