BRIEF-BAE Systems says 'atmospherics around U.S. are positive'
* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility priced its third deal of the week on Wednesday, a EUR4bn five-year that attracted almost EUR13bn of demand from investors.
The transaction came at mid-swaps +38bp from guidance of +40 area, as the tide for the credit appears to be turning . It followed hot on the heels of a EUR1.5bn 20-year priced on Monday and a just under EUR2bn six-month bill on Tuesday.
The final spread indicates zero new issue concession to the EFSF's existing 2016 bond, which is bid at around 36bp over mid-swaps, a source on the deal said. Citigroup, Nomura and UniCredit were lead managers. (Reporting by Helene Durand)
Feb 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher, or up 0.05 percent on Thursday, according to Financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Non-core division to close 6 months early (Adds CEO quote, Africa agreement details)