LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Price guidance on a EUR1bn tap of the European Financial Stability Facility's March 2032 bond has been set at mid-swaps +105bp area, bankers said.

Earlier on Thursday, the EFSF mandated Barclays, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit to run the deal, which will take the total size of the outstanding bond to EUR2.5bn.

The tap follows hot on the heels of a EUR3bn seven-year deal which priced on Tuesday this week.

The original EUR1.5bn 3.875% March 2032 bond came in mid-March at mid-swaps plus 115bp, and is now bid at 105.6bp over, according to Tradeweb.

The deal was the smallest of a three-prong fundraising, which included the EUR3bn seven-year deal and a EUR4bn five-year bond.

Also on Thursday, the European Union drew more than EUR7bn of orders for a ten-year no-grow EUR2.7bn, which looks set to price at mid-swaps plus 56bp via lead managers Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Josie Cox and Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)