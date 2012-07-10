(Adds background, quote)
By John Geddie and Natalie Harrison
LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility's efforts to tap into a sweet spot in investor demand
for five-year debt appeared to pay off on Tuesday with the
issuer expected to price a EUR6bn bond - its largest syndicated
deal on record.
The EFSF's largest two previous issues were its two maiden
offerings in early 2011 - five-year and 10-year bonds which were
both sized at EUR5bn.
The issuer's latest RegS September 2017 bond attracted a
final order book of around EUR8bn.
That's a far cry from the EUR40bn-plus order book for the
EFSF's inaugural deal in January 2011, and substantially lower
than its last 5-year offering in March which attracted interest
of some EUR12.7bn.
It is, however, a vast improvement in demand from its more
recent deals which have stoked concerns about investor appetite
for the eurozone rescue fund's paper.
Its two latest deals - increases of seven-year and 25-year
bonds - struggled to attract buyers, and the latter EUR1bn tap
was not fully subscribed.
"The last two transactions have definitely been more
difficult, so this is good news, and it makes sense to tackle
the broader investor base in five-years," said one SSA syndicate
banker.
The final spread on the new five-year bond has been set at
mid-swaps plus 50bp, which was refined from initial guidance of
plus 50-52bp. Lead managers Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and
UniCredit, expected to price the bond later on Tuesday, set
initial price thoughts on Monday afternoon in the low 50s over.
