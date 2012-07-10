(Adds background, quote)

By John Geddie and Natalie Harrison

LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility's efforts to tap into a sweet spot in investor demand for five-year debt appeared to pay off on Tuesday with the issuer expected to price a EUR6bn bond - its largest syndicated deal on record.

The EFSF's largest two previous issues were its two maiden offerings in early 2011 - five-year and 10-year bonds which were both sized at EUR5bn.

The issuer's latest RegS September 2017 bond attracted a final order book of around EUR8bn.

That's a far cry from the EUR40bn-plus order book for the EFSF's inaugural deal in January 2011, and substantially lower than its last 5-year offering in March which attracted interest of some EUR12.7bn.

It is, however, a vast improvement in demand from its more recent deals which have stoked concerns about investor appetite for the eurozone rescue fund's paper.

Its two latest deals - increases of seven-year and 25-year bonds - struggled to attract buyers, and the latter EUR1bn tap was not fully subscribed.

"The last two transactions have definitely been more difficult, so this is good news, and it makes sense to tackle the broader investor base in five-years," said one SSA syndicate banker.

The final spread on the new five-year bond has been set at mid-swaps plus 50bp, which was refined from initial guidance of plus 50-52bp. Lead managers Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit, expected to price the bond later on Tuesday, set initial price thoughts on Monday afternoon in the low 50s over.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Julian Baker)