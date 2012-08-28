LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has mandated Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan for a new 10-year benchmark issue, an officials at one of the banks said.

The transaction will be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The trade will total EUR3bn and will follow hot on the heels of the Republic of Finland which is set to price a EUR4bn 10-year later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)