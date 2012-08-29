LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has opened books on a new 10-year EUR3bn maximum benchmark bond via lead managers Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan.

Official guidance has been set at mid-swaps plus 54-57bp from initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus mid 50s over released on Tuesday afternoon by the bookrunners.

The deal is expected to be priced later on Wednesday. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)