LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - Investor demand for the latest offering from the European Financial Stability Facility has only just topped EUR2.5bn as the eurozone rescue fund's new 10-year bond gets off to a slow start.

Lead managers Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan began gathering investor interest yesterday, but unlike the EUR4bn 10-year issue for the Republic of Finland priced yesterday that attracted over EUR8bn of orders, demand has been far from rampant.

"The deal isn't growing as fast as we'd hoped", said one of the bookrunners. "We've got 80 accounts in the book but in fairly small size."

An official update is expected around 1200GMT, added the banker.

Guidance remains unchanged at mid-swaps plus 54/57bp, from initial price thoughts in the mid 50s over. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)