LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, gathered just enough demand to price a fully subscribed EUR3bn 10-year issue on Wednesday.

The transaction priced at the wide end of the 54bp-57bp over mid-swaps guidance and carries a coupon of 2.25%. The swaps plus 57bp spread equates to 93.4bp over the 1.75% July 2022 Bund. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker)