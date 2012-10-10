UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA) has sent a request for proposals to members of its banking group for an upcoming euro benchmark bond issue, bank sources said.
There is no indication of size, maturity or timing in the document, sources said. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts