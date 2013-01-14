LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Nomura and Societe Generale for a new seven-year euro-denominated benchmark, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, it added. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)