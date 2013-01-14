BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Nomura and Societe Generale for a new seven-year euro-denominated benchmark, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.
The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, it added. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.