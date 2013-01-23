LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has sent a request for proposals to banks on Wednesday ahead of a planned bond issue for the week commencing January 28, the rescue fund said in an emailed statement.

The EFSF said the request had been sent to a "selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group" and that the deal would go ahead "subject to market conditions". (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Anil Mayre)