UPDATE 6-Republican U.S. health plan clears first hurdles, fate uncertain
* Hospital stocks gain, shares in health insurers mixed (Recasts with approval by second House committee)
LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has sent a request for proposals to banks on Wednesday ahead of a planned bond issue for the week commencing January 28, the rescue fund said in an emailed statement.
The EFSF said the request had been sent to a "selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group" and that the deal would go ahead "subject to market conditions". (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Hospital stocks gain, shares in health insurers mixed (Recasts with approval by second House committee)
HOUSTON, March 9 A pipeline network with spare capacity could allow Mexico to export oil and gas from its flagship offshore Trion project to the United States, the head of Mexico's oil regulator said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, March 9 Former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine defended his big bet on European sovereign debt that was a major factor in the collapse of his company MF Global Holdings Ltd, and said the auditor of the futures and commodities brokerage should have flagged any accounting problems.