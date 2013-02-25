LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has mandated Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley for a new three-year euro benchmark bond, the euro rescue fund said on Monday.

The transaction, expected to be launched and priced in the near future, will be the EFSF's last benchmark transaction for the first quarter. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)