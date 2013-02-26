BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility is taking orders on its new three-year euro benchmark bond with guidance set at mid-swaps minus 5bp area, said a bank managing the deal on Tuesday.
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are managing the deal, which will be the rescue fund's last benchmark transaction of the first quarter.
EFSF has so far raised EUR13bn of its EUR16.5bn Q1 long-term funding target, including new seven- and five-year benchmarks, an approximate EUR1bn tap of its 10-year via auction, and a EUR1bn tap of its 25-year via syndication.
Fair value on the new deal is around mid-swaps minus 10bp, based on Tradeweb data when the mandate was announced on Monday. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.