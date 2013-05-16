BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has opened books on its new 10-year benchmark euro-denominated bond with official guidance at mid-swaps plus 32bp area, said a market source on Thursday.
The rescue fund took over EUR3bn of indications of interest from investors overnight at initial price thoughts of 32-34bp over mid-swaps.
Lead banks - BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan - will price the bond later on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Sudip Roy)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.