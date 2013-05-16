(Adds relative value, quote)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has already taken over EUR5bn of orders for its new 10-year benchmark euro bond with official guidance at mid-swaps plus 32bp area, said a market source on Thursday.

Lead banks - BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan - took EUR3bn of indications of interest overnight at initial price thoughts of 32-34bp over mid-swaps. The deal will price later on Thursday.

To EFSF's own curve, the new May 2023 bonds appear to be offering a handsome 4-7bp premium to its outstanding 10-year, 2.25% September 2022s.

Tradeweb shows those bonds bid at mid-swaps plus 28bp, while banks quoted them tighter, bid at 25bp.

Versus France - a measure by which many investors see relative value in EFSF - the bonds are less attractive, however.

Widening across the French curve on Wednesday means that the new EFSF bonds will actually price a fraction through equivalent maturity OATs.

France's 1.75% May 2023 bond was bid at swaps plus 32.5bp, according to Reuters data early on Thursday morning.

With orders flooding in, the leads have not yet indicated whether they will push the guidance tighter on the EFSF trade.

Market expectations are for a EUR5bn print, which banks away from the deal said they should have no problem achieving.

"There's lots of cash to be put to work for high grade issuance, and there has not been much to buy in 10-year euros this year," said one syndicate official at a rival bank.

The official pointed to the success of ING's EUR1.25bn 1.875% May 2023 covered bond, issued on Wednesday, which clocked over EUR2.5bn of orders and priced at mid-swaps plus 26bp. (Reporting by John Geddie; additional reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Julian Baker)