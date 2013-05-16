BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has sized its 10-year benchmark bond at EUR5bn and will price the deal at mid-swaps plus 32bp, a lead said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, leads set official guidance at mid-swaps plus 32bp area, after initial price thoughts on Wednesday of mid-swaps plus 32/34bp.
Lead banks - BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan - have received more then EUR6bn of orders for the new bond, and are due to price the transaction later on Thursday. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.