LONDON, Aug 27 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated AA+/Aa1/AA+, has mandated banks to manage the sale of a new long-dated euro-denominated benchmark bond, maturing in September 2034, the rescue fund announced on Tuesday.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS will launch and price the deal in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Anil Mayre)