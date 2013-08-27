BRIEF-The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
* The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
LONDON, Aug 27 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated AA+/Aa1/AA+, has mandated banks to manage the sale of a new long-dated euro-denominated benchmark bond, maturing in September 2034, the rescue fund announced on Tuesday.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS will launch and price the deal in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Anil Mayre)
* The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.