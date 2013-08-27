(Adds background, price guidance, quote)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Aug 27 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility is looking to take advantage of a back-up in rates to
tempt insurance and pension funds to buy its new 21-year bond,
expected to go on sale on Wednesday, bank sources close to the
deal said.
The eurozone rescue fund, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+, has hired
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS to sell the bond, which matures
in September 2034 and which is expected to price with a reoffer
yield of over 3%.
Books are expected to be formally opened for sale on
Wednesday morning, for pricing later in the day.
The low returns from government bonds in the year to date
have frustrated accounts with long-term investment horizons, but
a recent sell-off stemming from concerns around US Federal
Reserve tapering of its bond-buying programme have opened up new
opportunities.
"The EFSF has been looking at this for a long time, but the
sell-off over the summer has made this deal a real possibility
without the issuer having to pay a huge premium," said one
banker managing the deal.
10-year Treasury bond yields have sold off over a point
since the start of May, hitting a high of 2.9% last week.
Similarly, the European benchmark - German Bunds - have sold off
around 80bp over the same period, coming up just shy of 2% last
week.
NATURAL NEED
A supranational issuer like the EFSF, which offers long-term
loans to eurozone member states in financial difficulty, has a
natural need for duration in its funding programme.
But after ECB president Mario Draghi removed much of the
assumed tail-risk in eurozone government bond markets in October
last year by promising to buy the debt of struggling countries,
yields tumbled, dulling appetite for long-term bonds.
EFSF last issued a bond with a maturity longer than 10 years
in June 2012: a 3.375% April 2037.
With the recent rise in yields, however, banks managing the
deal now believe there is enough appetite among investors to
raise up to EUR2bn via the new bond sale, with a minimum
EUR1.5bn deal envisaged.
A handsome new issue premium should provide additional
incentive.
EFSF's closest outstanding bonds by maturity - the
aforementioned 3.375% April 2037s and the 3.875% March 2032s -
were both bid at around mid-swaps plus 30bp when the new deal
was announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Banks are marketing the latest paper to investors with
initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 40bp area, indicating a
pick-up for investors of some 10bp.
While Dutch, German and Italian pension and insurance funds
are tipped to be the main buyers, the deal is likely to come too
tight for their French counterparts.
French investors have historically only bought EFSF bonds if
they offer a pick-up to French government debt. This deal,
however, is coming around 10bp through an equivalent French
government bond, said the lead manager.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Philip Wright and Natalie
Harrison)