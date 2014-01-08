BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated AA/Aa1/AA+, has sent a request for proposals to a selection of banks with regards to an upcoming transaction scheduled for the week of January 13, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
The EFSF has a funding target of EUR34.5bn for 2014, while its permanent successor the European Stability Mechanism plans to raise EUR17bn.
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: