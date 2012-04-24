LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Lead managers HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis priced the European Financial Stability Facility's EUR3bn seven-year bond on Tuesday afternoon at a reoffer of 99.817 to give a spread of 77bp over mid-swaps.

The bond, which carries a 2.625% coupon, is larger than the EUR2bn initially expected, and tighter than where the leads first tested investor sentiment at 80bp area over mid-swaps. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)