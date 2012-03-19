(Update to add quotes, background)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility has opened books for its longest bond issue to date, a
20-year deal, in a crucial test of investor appetite for
Europe's rescue fund.
The transaction is the first of a three-pronged bond sale
contemplated by the borrower this week and will extend the
EFSF's curve by 10 years.
The issuer mandated BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and DZ Bank for
the trade which will have a maximum size of EUR1.5bn. The three
banks held an investor call with the borrower this morning to
get investor feedback on a potential long-dated issue.
The EFSF had been contemplating a 30-year deal but appears
to have settled for the slightly shorter and safer maturity.
"This is a fairly uncontroversial choice," said a banker
away from the deal. "EUR1.5bn shouldn't be difficult to print
and guidance is fair. I think maybe they could have been braver
with a longer maturity or a bigger deal. Having said that, we
don't know what the lines constraints are."
The lead managers went out with guidance of 120bp area over
mid-swaps which should give a coupon of around 4%, a yield which
is a key target for insurance companies who tend to be big
buyers of long-dated issues.
Recent long-dated transactions from public sector issuers
have attracted a strong bid from investors. Last week, the
Kingdom of Belgium sold a EUR4bn 20-year syndicated issue that
attracted EUR6.4bn of demand from accounts across Europe.
Insurance companies bought as much as 42% of that issue.
The deal is set to be priced later today.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)