(The following article appeared in the August 6 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomons Reuters publication.)
By Philip Wright and Julian Baker
LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - With talk of the size of the European
Financial Stability Facility's lending capacity being increased
from its current but yet to be ratified ?440bn - numbers such as
?1trn, ?2trn, even ?4trn, have been bandied around - one thing
is clear: there is likely to be a lot more paper in the market
than was envisaged when the limit was ?250bn.
The EFSF has priced three benchmarks so far this year for a
total of ?13bn and spreads on all of them have come under
pressure in anticipation of potentially increased supply.
After a euphoric debut in January - with a record-breaking
oversubscription level of ?45bn of demand for ?5bn of bonds -
and two significantly less impressive but nevertheless
respectable follow-up deals in June, all three issues are now
trading wide of their respective pricing levels on a mid-swap
basis. They have also notably underperformed European Union
bonds with a comparable maturity.
The most recent ?3bn five-year offering was priced on June
22 just over 1bp behind the EU curve and is currently trading
about 6bp behind. Meanwhile, a ?5bn 10-year deal that was priced
a week earlier at 2.5bp over EU reference points is currently at
plus 10bp.
But all this could pale into insignificance were it
necessary to increase the EFSF's lending capacity to take into
account the possible needs of larger eurozone sovereigns, such
as Italy or Spain.
Those worrying about such an increase seized on a letter
sent by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to EU
leaders last week, in which he said: "I . urge a rapid
re-assessment of all elements related to the EFSF, and
concomitantly the ESM [the European Stability Mechanism], in
order to ensure that they are equipped with the means for
dealing with contagious risk." Those elements, many reasoned,
included size.
Greek needs add pressure
Even without any further increase in the EFSF's lending
capacity, the second Greek bail-out could push its funding needs
to as much as ?65.1bn for the rest of the year (from the
previously earmarked ?19bn), according to analysts at Barclays
Capital.
Bankers away from Barclays questioned the top-end figure,
however. "We don't think all the issuance will come through the
markets, but we cannot say for sure," said a senior DCM official
at a rival bank.
"What we do know is that changes to the EFSF need
parliamentary consent first and that won't happen until after
the summer, maybe late September or October, so to start talking
about potential issuance levels for the coming quarter I think
is largely meaningless."
His comments were echoed elsewhere. "There are all sorts of
different numbers to factor in here and there are too many
unknowns at the moment," said an SSA syndicate official. "I
don't see the point of jumping the gun with a scary-looking
forecast just to impress your clients."
The overall size of the EFSF will be increased to ?780bn to
facilitate the ?440bn number and, in addition, each country's
over-guarantee ratios will be set at 165%, up from the current
120%. That means that "the EFSF will no longer need any
loan-specific buffer to protect the Triple A rating of its
bonds", pointed out RBS analysts.
Under the existing system, the rating agencies demand that
the EFSF provides additional Triple A collateral for the
proportion of each EFSF bond not guaranteed by Triple A rated
countries.
The share of the six Triple A rated eurozone countries
(Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland and
Luxembourg) amounts to 62.4%. Given the 120% ratio, almost
three-quarters of each bond issue currently benefit from Triple
A guarantees but at 165% that would rise to 102.9%.
Existing bonds and any sold before the new proposals are
ratified will continue to require a loan-specific barrier. Those
issued thereafter, however, will be completely guaranteed by
Triple A rated sovereigns, something that could lead to a
two-tier market, although which structure would be preferable is
a moot point.
The spread of 10-year OATs over Bunds has already gapped out
to its widest level since mid-1990. Seemingly, what the market
now views as core Europe is increasingly centred on Germany with
confidence in some of the sovereigns currently rated Triple A
not necessarily that robust.
Germany's contribution to the EFSF rises to 29% from 27%
under the new proposals, while France's grows to 22% from 20.5%.
These swell to 43% and 32% if Italy and Spain withdraw.
(Reporting by Philip Wright and Julian Baker)