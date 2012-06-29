BRIEF-Metlifecare says Hy net profit NZ$165 mln, up 31.3 pct
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities NZ$53.9 million up 3.5 percent
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA) has sent a request for proposals to selected banks for an upcoming euro benchmark bond, bank sources said on Friday.
SSA syndicate officials said the RFP gives no indication of maturity but states the issue will be benchmark-sized, meaning for a minimum of EUR3bn. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Treason charges brought in December against two Russian state security officers and a cyber-security expert in Moscow relate to allegations made by a Russian businessman seven years ago, according to the businessman and a source connected with the investigation.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 (Variety.com) - "Get Out," a trenchant horror film about race relations, rode critical raves to a smashing box office debut. The low-budget film was the weekend's top-grossing domestic release, earning $30.5 million, and propelling its director and writer Jordan Peele onto the Hollywood A-list. The film, which centers on a black man who discovers that his girlfriend's liberal, lily-white hometown is guarding a sinister secret, marks a departure for Peele, who is best-known fo