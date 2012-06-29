Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' Scores Monster $30.5 Million Opening

LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 (Variety.com) - "Get Out," a trenchant horror film about race relations, rode critical raves to a smashing box office debut. The low-budget film was the weekend's top-grossing domestic release, earning $30.5 million, and propelling its director and writer Jordan Peele onto the Hollywood A-list. The film, which centers on a black man who discovers that his girlfriend's liberal, lily-white hometown is guarding a sinister secret, marks a departure for Peele, who is best-known fo