* Investors swamp EFSF 7-yr bond despite ratings wobble
* Rescue fund takes nimble approach towards funding wall
* Banks complain about potential costs of new business
By Christopher Whittall and John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility looks set to adopt a more flexible debt issuance
strategy going forward as it faces its largest ever funding
programme this year.
The EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, raised market eyebrows in
December when it announced a sharp increase in its scheduled
long-term bond issuance for 2013 from EUR45bn to EUR58bn.
A blow-out EUR6bn seven-year syndicated deal this week
showed that the emergency fund has no trouble in raising money
via traditional avenues.
Nonetheless, the EFSF has indicated it may add more strings
to its bow by becoming more receptive to reverse enquiries,
while bankers believe its upsized funding needs make it more
likely to return to debt auctions, as it did for the first time
last year.
"For the time being, our strategy is mainly based on
benchmarks and taps. We will monitor the reaction of the market
to see if we need to react to reverse enquiries for taps, but we
definitely need to be flexible," Christophe Frankel, CFO and
deputy CEO of the EFSF, told IFR.
"It is too soon to say whether we will use more auctions.
What I can say is we have to remain flexible and adapt to what
the market wants."
The evolution is hardly surprising: the EFSF completed its
first reverse enquiry-inspired deal last April with a EUR1bn tap
of its 3.875% March 2032 bond.
Perhaps more significant is this week's confirmation of the
EFSF's stature among investors. The fund's EUR6bn syndicated
seven-year bond was its first visit to the market since its
downgrade to Aa1 by Moody's last year and attracted a bumper
EUR8.3bn in orders. The transaction represented the largest
seven-year SSA deal the euro bond market has ever seen.
"They're in the very top tier of liquidity providers in the
market," said one of the bankers on that deal. "They'll do
whatever they need to get funding done this year - the size of
this deal shows they have a very strong customer base."
At present, the EFSF tends towards syndicated benchmark
deals, which require it go through a time-consuming process of
collecting formal proposals from its banking group. However,
there is far greater flexibility and a shorter decision process
around taps that can be done via syndication or auction.
SQUEEZING THE BANKS
Having more options should enable it to raise billions of
euros at the lowest possible price. Not everyone wins, though.
Banks have previously complained about the increasing
pressure to execute balance sheet-intensive trades and extend
committed credit lines to the rescue fund.
The market group already had to maintain a 2.5% share across
all the EFSF's auctions and T-bills, a rule that has also been
extended to the European Stability Mechanism, which took over
the EFSF's bills programme this year.
"They now have all these strings to their bow to try to get
the best funding they can, but it means they are squeezing the
banks as hard as they can on all fronts," said the head of SSA
syndicate at one of the EFSF's participating banks.
"They've asked all banks to step up with loan lines, step up
on expensive auctions, and now have the capacity to request more
arbitrage business via taps, which can, at times, be
unprofitable for banks."
When the EFSF took the unprecedented step of tapping a
benchmark bond via auction in May last year, it sparked uproar
from SSA bankers bitter about losing the fees they would have
received from a syndicated deal.
However, even the preferred syndicated business can prove
costly. This sense was heightened in the wake of the EFSF's
10-year benchmark deal last year, where books were
undersubscribed and leads were left long underperforming bonds.
Other bankers highlight that almost a quarter of the EFSF's
market group received less than two benchmark (non-tap) mandates
last year - the minimum necessary to make ends meet.
Not that grumbles from its syndicate banks are likely to
deter the EFSF from diversifying its options to complete its
hefty 2013 programme.
"The EFSF is keen to be properly reactive: if there's a
pocket of liquidity, they'll accommodate it," said another head
of SSA syndicate.
"Their funding is sizeable and potentially a challenge. But
if they come at the right price they can get big trades done."
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall and John Geddie; Editing by
Philip Wright and Julian Baker)