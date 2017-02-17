* Unabating pace of supply pressures bailout fund

* France volatility, Greek uncertainty add to strain

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility will next week have to grapple with widening spreads and a volatile backdrop for its third and potentially most difficult bond sale of the year.

The eurozone bailout fund, Aa1/AA/AA, sent out a request for proposals for a deal scheduled for the week of February 20.

But the trade is coming at a tricky time for the issuer after a €1.5bn 26-year priced at the beginning of February struggled to gain momentum..

EFSF and ESM have benefited from favourable market conditions in recent times, buoyed by the European Central Bank public sector purchase programme and a benign backdrop for eurozone sovereigns.

However, escalating concerns around Greece and the European political backdrop have taken their toll, in particular on EFSF's spreads given its larger funding requirement.

"The difficulty they have is that it's relentless," said a SSA syndicate banker.

"Every week, banks are either gathering feedback from investors as they respond to an RFP or they're gathering orders for a deal. They have three windows before the end of Q1 so they should be fine but you can't take anything for granted, especially at the long-end."

EFSF and ESM have the same funding strategy and funding team but act as different entities, usually taking it in turns to access the market.

The EFSF needs to raise €40bn this year versus ESM's €17bn, and has indicated it would print €9bn in the first quarter versus €5.5bn for ESM. There will be no let-up in the second and third quarters when the EFSF has to raise €13.5bn and €14bn.

"They have a lot to do and unlike a KfW, which can access the dollar market and easily do €10bn to €15bn-equivalent there, they can only do euros," another syndicate banker said.

The €57bn funding target for the two issuers is the most they have had to raise since 2013. The initial target for 2017 was €50bn, but this was increased by €7bn after the eurozone agreed to provide Greece with short-term debt relief.

FRANCE PROXY

But supply is not the only thing weighing on the issuer's spreads. EFSF has also been dragged out by the sell-off in the government bonds of France, its second biggest guarantor.

"The OAT volatility has hurt them," said the first banker.

"When you're looking at European supras and what the proxy for Europe should be, France is a good one. So as an issuer, if your proxy is going bananas, then what does that do for you?"

French 10-year yields have been on a steady upward path all year, rising from 0.63% in early January to 1.025% on Friday.

"It doesn't help from a relative value perspective when your more liquid guarantor is so volatile," a third banker said.

"As an investor, why should you buy EFSF at OATs minus something when you can simply buy OATs. EFSF's ownership structure doesn't help: unlike ESM, they don't have paid-in capital."

The gap with other European supras has also been growing wider.

EFSF's May 2026 benchmark now trades in the mid teens over a similar maturity EIB deal, having traded slightly through its peer as recently as early January.

The toing and froing between Greece and its creditors has had an impact too.

"With details about the implementation of the Greece deal still unclear, uncertainty and thus the repricing probably still have further to go," wrote Rainer Guntermann, rates and SSA strategist at Commerzbank, in a note.

Bankers are agreed that the safest trade for EFSF to do would be a 10-year maturity.

"They clearly need to do 10s as they have a gap in 2027," the first banker said. "I don't think they'll touch the long-end again after their last deal." (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)