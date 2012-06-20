BRIEF-Arris announces preliminary and unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has set the final terms of the tap of its 2.625% EUR3bn 2019 issue. The issuer will print EUR1bn at the tight end of the 75bp to 77bp over mid-swaps price guidance.
Books will close at 11:10GMT. Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale are leading the issue. (Reporting by Helene Durand)
* Cloud Peak Energy Inc announces public offering of 13,500,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless and ICX switch business for $800 million in cash