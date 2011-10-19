by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - While the 10-year spread on France
has narrowed today (after earlier post-EMU record wides) we
continue to see pressure on EFSF bonds.
Indeed the EFSF 2.75% 07/16 is now at a spread of 55.5bps
to MS (compared to 40bps on Monday and 50bps yesterday). As
long as the EFSF is widening we do not think that the widening
on 10yr France/Germany is over and still see potential for the
spread to move to 130bps.
The AAA EFSF and AAA France are both linked by the fact
that 1) France is seen at risk of losing its AAA status and 2)
the guarantor nature of France within the EFSF. As we
highlighted yesterday ("AAA EFSF and AAA France joined at the
hip"; Oct 18) what we are seeing on French bonds is likely a
catch-up play with what we saw with the EFSF bonds since
mid-Sept.
Why mid-Sept? Because this is the time when discussions
over leveraging the EFSF first surfaced and investors started
to fret over an expanded and leveraged EFSF
The fact remains that while we are waiting for further news
on how and to what extent the EFSF will be leveraged the market
is already pricing in the prospect of digesting increased
supply. To date the EFSF has issued three bonds with a total
volume of 13bn related to the bailouts of Ireland (17.7bn) and
Portugal (26bn) but over the coming months the EFSF will have
to deal with 1) the second Greek bailout 2) possible bank
recapitalization and 3) likely insuring the debts of Italy and
Spain.
Credit Agricole estimates that gross issuance from Italy
will be 215bn (193bn redemptions and 27bn budget deficit) while
for Spain the figure is 82bn (46bn redemptions and budget
deficit of 36bn). On the assumption that 20% is EFSF guaranteed
this gives us a figure of 59.5bn which is likely to be at the
upper end as any positive impact on Italy and Spain will likely
be used to reduce the extent of leverage delivered. Unlike the
second Greek bailout and bank recapitalizations the EFSF does
not need to be in the market for this 59.5bn. However, investor
concerns over correlation risk would suggest that prefunding
for the 59.5bn insurance makes sense if investors are going to
be reassured.
The likely issuance from the EFSF is higher but manageable
although one would think that it could lead to a cannibalizing
of demand for those on the verge of AAA territory. If there is
uncertainty related to supply from the EFSF then it is related
to what role it will play in recapitalizing banks should some
national governments fail to come up with the necessary funds.
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist based in
London)