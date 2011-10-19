by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - While the 10-year spread on France has narrowed today (after earlier post-EMU record wides) we continue to see pressure on EFSF bonds.

Indeed the EFSF 2.75% 07/16 is now at a spread of 55.5bps to MS (compared to 40bps on Monday and 50bps yesterday). As long as the EFSF is widening we do not think that the widening on 10yr France/Germany is over and still see potential for the spread to move to 130bps.

The AAA EFSF and AAA France are both linked by the fact that 1) France is seen at risk of losing its AAA status and 2) the guarantor nature of France within the EFSF. As we highlighted yesterday ("AAA EFSF and AAA France joined at the hip"; Oct 18) what we are seeing on French bonds is likely a catch-up play with what we saw with the EFSF bonds since mid-Sept.

Why mid-Sept? Because this is the time when discussions over leveraging the EFSF first surfaced and investors started to fret over an expanded and leveraged EFSF

The fact remains that while we are waiting for further news on how and to what extent the EFSF will be leveraged the market is already pricing in the prospect of digesting increased supply. To date the EFSF has issued three bonds with a total volume of 13bn related to the bailouts of Ireland (17.7bn) and Portugal (26bn) but over the coming months the EFSF will have to deal with 1) the second Greek bailout 2) possible bank recapitalization and 3) likely insuring the debts of Italy and Spain.

Credit Agricole estimates that gross issuance from Italy will be 215bn (193bn redemptions and 27bn budget deficit) while for Spain the figure is 82bn (46bn redemptions and budget deficit of 36bn). On the assumption that 20% is EFSF guaranteed this gives us a figure of 59.5bn which is likely to be at the upper end as any positive impact on Italy and Spain will likely be used to reduce the extent of leverage delivered. Unlike the second Greek bailout and bank recapitalizations the EFSF does not need to be in the market for this 59.5bn. However, investor concerns over correlation risk would suggest that prefunding for the 59.5bn insurance makes sense if investors are going to be reassured.

The likely issuance from the EFSF is higher but manageable although one would think that it could lead to a cannibalizing of demand for those on the verge of AAA territory. If there is uncertainty related to supply from the EFSF then it is related to what role it will play in recapitalizing banks should some national governments fail to come up with the necessary funds.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist based in London)