LONDON Sept 26 (IFR) - How much do we need to bail out
Greece? How much to bail out Ireland and Portugal? How much do
we need if Italy or Spain required assistance? What about the
banks, what if banks need to be recapitalized? The shift in the
debate toward the 440bn EFSF being of a sufficient size to it
needing to be enlarged (maybe via leverage) is as significant
as an admission that the emperor has no clothes. Leverage or no
leverage the real question we must always come back to is 'Who
is going to pay?' or as we previously phrased it 'How blank is
the German cheque?' (Jul 29).
We always knew that the EFSF was inherently flawed as long
as it lacked sufficient firepower. At the heart of its
instability was its reliance on pooled guarantees that would,
as each crisis country left the pool, leave the core and
Germany in particular to pick up the guarantees (see "An
inherently unstable EFSF" Aug 2). It was not surprising then
that much of the resistance came from Germany in firstly
establishing and then utilizing the full 440bn size of the
EFSF.
While it took US Treasury Secretary Geithner to put the
idea of a leveraged EFSF on the table, this should be seen as
recognition that the guarantees approach to EFSF has run its
course. Increasing the size of the EFSF from 440bn would likely
require Italy and Spain to stand aside, leaving the
contribution from Germany and France to rocket up to 43% and
32% from 29% and 22% respectively. This could create more
problems especially for France and its AAA rating.
Leveraging the EFSF is a good idea in theory but in
practice it opens up a whole new set of costs and risks. This
is not a free lunch. For a start the ECB does not want to play
the role of a bank to allow the EFSF to be leveraged. Which
would explain why the ECB is reoffering every trick in its
already well used crisis toolbox; in the hope that when they do
say 'NO' they won't come under too much criticism.
Longer term liquidity operations with at least 1-year
maturity, restarting covered bond purchases and even a cut in
official rates are all on the table for the October ECB
meeting. The 1-year LTRO is a significant lifeline to the banks
who are increasingly finding it difficult to prefund their
books for 2012.
We are going to walk down a long road toward making a much
enlarged EFSF which is likely in the region of 1-2 trillion.
The discussions are likely to have a feeling of going nowhere
as Eurozone policy makers focus firstly in getting national
parliaments to ratify the changes agreed at the July 21 summit.
Starting the discussions now would likely complicate the
ratification process for some parliaments. Expect to see a step
up in the discussions once the necessary votes are in and we
are likely to move toward a structure that resembles an
insurance product with a view to trying to limit the liability
for Germany.
But as more demands to limit direct/indirect costs come
through, the less effective any EFSF vehicle will be. While
markets might hope for a speedy timetable, the likelihood is
that Eurozone policy makers are working on doing something by
the G20 meeting in...wait for it...early November!!!
We will have to wait to see how the situation unfolds. The
risk of a leveraged EFSF cannot completely disappear but it
will take the Eurozone closer to ultimate fiscal integration as
the costs are more closely intertwined. At the end of the day
we must remember that leverage cuts both ways -- it's a way to
multiply the impact of various demands on the EFSF but it also
multiplies the losses. If these losses come through indirectly
via the ECB (should it cave in and become a bank), then
national governments will have to pay up and the same will
happen if the losses come directly (if the insurance route is
taken).
There will be a ratings impact from all of this either for
the EFSF and/or national governments. David Beers, the head of
S&P's sovereign rating group, seems to be alluding to this when
he told Reuters that various alternatives for the EFSF could
have "potential credit implications in different ways,".
We are moving ever closer to a transfer/fiscal union for
the Eurozone and Germany will likely resist the move toward
creating a mingling of credit/fiscal risk which will be hard to
disentangle.
German bunds have been the flight to safety/liquidity play
in the Eurozone, but it is now time to question the viability
of this trade unless your central scenario is a breakup of the
Eurozone.
Moving from an EFSF that is based on guarantees toward one
that is leveraged will likely involve a dilution of the credit
rating of the core as credit risk is shared with the
periphery.
We would continue to look to hold puts on bunds but clearly
the debate over the next chapter for the EFSF is worth waiting
for to gauge whether we need to shift from an options based
strategy to selling bunds outright.
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market
strategist)