by Divyang Shah

LONDON Sept 26 (IFR) - How much do we need to bail out Greece? How much to bail out Ireland and Portugal? How much do we need if Italy or Spain required assistance? What about the banks, what if banks need to be recapitalized? The shift in the debate toward the 440bn EFSF being of a sufficient size to it needing to be enlarged (maybe via leverage) is as significant as an admission that the emperor has no clothes. Leverage or no leverage the real question we must always come back to is 'Who is going to pay?' or as we previously phrased it 'How blank is the German cheque?' (Jul 29).

We always knew that the EFSF was inherently flawed as long as it lacked sufficient firepower. At the heart of its instability was its reliance on pooled guarantees that would, as each crisis country left the pool, leave the core and Germany in particular to pick up the guarantees (see "An inherently unstable EFSF" Aug 2). It was not surprising then that much of the resistance came from Germany in firstly establishing and then utilizing the full 440bn size of the EFSF.

While it took US Treasury Secretary Geithner to put the idea of a leveraged EFSF on the table, this should be seen as recognition that the guarantees approach to EFSF has run its course. Increasing the size of the EFSF from 440bn would likely require Italy and Spain to stand aside, leaving the contribution from Germany and France to rocket up to 43% and 32% from 29% and 22% respectively. This could create more problems especially for France and its AAA rating.

Leveraging the EFSF is a good idea in theory but in practice it opens up a whole new set of costs and risks. This is not a free lunch. For a start the ECB does not want to play the role of a bank to allow the EFSF to be leveraged. Which would explain why the ECB is reoffering every trick in its already well used crisis toolbox; in the hope that when they do say 'NO' they won't come under too much criticism.

Longer term liquidity operations with at least 1-year maturity, restarting covered bond purchases and even a cut in official rates are all on the table for the October ECB meeting. The 1-year LTRO is a significant lifeline to the banks who are increasingly finding it difficult to prefund their books for 2012.

We are going to walk down a long road toward making a much enlarged EFSF which is likely in the region of 1-2 trillion. The discussions are likely to have a feeling of going nowhere as Eurozone policy makers focus firstly in getting national parliaments to ratify the changes agreed at the July 21 summit. Starting the discussions now would likely complicate the ratification process for some parliaments. Expect to see a step up in the discussions once the necessary votes are in and we are likely to move toward a structure that resembles an insurance product with a view to trying to limit the liability for Germany.

But as more demands to limit direct/indirect costs come through, the less effective any EFSF vehicle will be. While markets might hope for a speedy timetable, the likelihood is that Eurozone policy makers are working on doing something by the G20 meeting in...wait for it...early November!!!

We will have to wait to see how the situation unfolds. The risk of a leveraged EFSF cannot completely disappear but it will take the Eurozone closer to ultimate fiscal integration as the costs are more closely intertwined. At the end of the day we must remember that leverage cuts both ways -- it's a way to multiply the impact of various demands on the EFSF but it also multiplies the losses. If these losses come through indirectly via the ECB (should it cave in and become a bank), then national governments will have to pay up and the same will happen if the losses come directly (if the insurance route is taken).

There will be a ratings impact from all of this either for the EFSF and/or national governments. David Beers, the head of S&P's sovereign rating group, seems to be alluding to this when he told Reuters that various alternatives for the EFSF could have "potential credit implications in different ways,".

We are moving ever closer to a transfer/fiscal union for the Eurozone and Germany will likely resist the move toward creating a mingling of credit/fiscal risk which will be hard to disentangle.

German bunds have been the flight to safety/liquidity play in the Eurozone, but it is now time to question the viability of this trade unless your central scenario is a breakup of the Eurozone.

Moving from an EFSF that is based on guarantees toward one that is leveraged will likely involve a dilution of the credit rating of the core as credit risk is shared with the periphery.

We would continue to look to hold puts on bunds but clearly the debate over the next chapter for the EFSF is worth waiting for to gauge whether we need to shift from an options based strategy to selling bunds outright.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)