* Greece referendum call sends EFSF spreads wider, underperforming market

* Japan investor interest seen as key, once again

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility will face an uphill struggle to sell its forthcoming bond after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's call for a referendum on the latest EU aid deal sent markets in a downward spiral on Tuesday morning.

The EFSF announced a EUR3bn no-grow long 10-year to raise funds for the next tranche of the Irish bail-out which is due to be paid by the middle of November. It mandated Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan on Monday and expectations are that the transaction will launch and price on Wednesday.

EFSF's spreads, which were already under pressure, continued to widen out on Tuesday. The 10-year priced in June at 17bp over mid-swaps is now bid at 87bp over, 7bp wider than Monday. Meanwhile, its five-year spreads are out by 5bp to mid-swaps plus 68bp and plus 67bp for the July and December 2016 issues respectively.

The issuer has underperformed the market with 10-year trades for the EU and the EIB unchanged on the day at mid-swaps plus 37bp and 41bp respectively.

"The leads and the issuer must be anxious about tomorrow's trade," said an SSA syndicate banker. "It was going to be hard enough before the Greek comments, but it's just got a whole lot harder. There are massive amounts of uncertainty around the name and many investors who are very risk averse don't want to buy something they don't know how it will look like in 15 months, let alone 10 or 15 years."

He added that for many investors, the decision whether to invest or not was based clouded by the political backdrop.

"There are not many trades where you come out saying you are relieved not to be on the ticket, but this is one of them, especially at this time of year."

His view was echoed by a hedge fund manager specialising in euro zone debt.

"The Greece referendum has completely undermined the euro zone's ability to sell EFSF bonds," he said. "The Chinese can't invest in any eurozone fund while the question in Athens remains unanswered. Same goes for progress on a haircut and banks."

However, a banker involved in the trade said this was all speculation and dismissed sceptics. "This is one opinion and not everyone will agree, everyone has their own opinions," he said.

"We have seen a big move in the market today and in any instance where you see 10-year Bunds drop by 17 basis points, you will want to see things consolidate and have clarity."

However, an SSA banker said the underperformance of the outstanding trades would make life more difficult.

"A lot of the investors who participated in the previous 10-year will likely be the target again and I wonder whether they will be keen to buy given that they're under water on the previous deal," the banker said.

"There is no question that the issuer preference was for a 15-year and I was a little surprised they didn't go down that route. There is very specific technical demand in that part of the curve that would have helped get a deal away."

Meanwhile, an SSA syndicate head said that the EFSF would have to pay a mid-swap spread with a nine handle to get the deal away. "That gets you a yield of around 3.38% and some accounts might buy into that," he said.

"EUR3bn should be manageable if the leads can get Japan to buy as much as they did previously. That would leave EUR2.4bn to sell. Whatever happens, the deal has to be seen to be oversubscribed on the back of real demand and the issuer can't get greedy, otherwise the bond will fall flat on its face. One doesn't want to imagine a scenario where the EFSF can't fund." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Paul Taylor, Editing by Julian Baker)