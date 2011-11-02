LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - High execution risk and concerns about
its mission forced the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) to put on hold plans to issue a EUR3bn maximum long
10-year deal on Wednesday.
The issuer had mandated Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole
and JP Morgan on Monday and expectations were that it would go
ahead with a trade today. However, the announcement late on
Monday by Greece's prime minister George Papandreou to call for
a referendum on the latest EU aid deal sent markets in a
downward spiral on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, investors continue to be concerned about the
structure of the euro zone rescue fund and its funding needs.
Yesterday, credit markets saw one of the biggest one day
widening moves since the crisis began, with Crossover 90bp wider
to 750bp at one stage having traded down to 610bp on Friday
morning. Bunds rallied by three points, one of the biggest ever
one day moves on the contract.
Conditions are still volatile today with the Bund future
down 80 ticks and 10-year France trading Euro era wides of
130bp, not far off the lifetime wide of 140bp set back in 1992.
Meanwhile, EFSF's spreads also came under pressure with the
outstanding 10-year moving from 75bp on Monday to 90bp today,
more than 70bp wider than when the deal was priced in June.
"We mandated the deal on Monday so that we would be in
position to do a deal today if market conditions permitted but
given market conditions, we decided not to proceed given the
market backdrop and the fact that we knew we had some time,"
said Christophe Frankel, CFO and Deputy CEO of EFSF.
"As far as signalling is concerned, what would have been
taken negatively by the market is if we did not have flexibility
and were under constraint to issue at any precise date."
The issuer and the lead managers held an investor call at
9.30 this morning and decided not to proceed afterwards.
"We were always planning to hold a call in order to update
investors as we felt it would be useful but didn't want to do it
earlier because of the holidays on the continent on Monday and
Tuesday," said Frankel. "This is what we have done for two of
our previous deals."
Market participants yesterday warned that any deal was going
to be difficult to execute .
The proceeds of the bond are for Ireland's bail-out package.
According to Tradeweb, Ireland has EUR4.39bn redeeming on
November 11.
"I don't know if Ireland absolutely needs this amount, they
need a tranche of the programme and this should be done by
November," said Frankel. "Our main funding capacity is the bond
market but we have different ways to provide funds to Ireland if
needed."
A spokesman for Ireland's debt office said the country had
sufficient reserves to cover the redemption .
TOO MUCH UNCERTAINTY
But while market conditions can be blamed for the delay, how
much EFSF is going to have to fund and what shape the fund will
take have been at the forefront of investors' minds.
The agreement last week by European authorities to leverage
the fund or use it as an insurance vehicle was the latest
installment in a saga which has seen the EFSF grow in size and
change in shape.
"Investors want to understand the new EFSF, the new
guarantee, they want to know our funding programme for the rest
of the year and what we can say about the latest two instruments
that are being considered regarding participation and leverage,"
said Frankel.
"While we have quite a clear view on Ireland, it is less
obvious for Portugal. They don't need any more money this year
and can wait but if the market is good, we could do a deal this
year. As far as the Greek programme is concerned, it's too soon
to be able to say."
For bankers, this is one of the main problems. "The market
need a deal to work and for that, EFSF needs real money
investors," said a head of frequent borrower DCM. "Right now,
investors don't know what its funding needs are, they don't have
clarity on its mission and what EFSF's broader structure is. The
EFSF needs to be able to provide these answers."
Frankel added that he understood investors' concerns. "At
the same time, we are a crisis resolution mechanism and we
operate in an uncertain environment," he said.
TOP CREDIT
He was keen to emphasise EFSF's quality as a credit. "The
quality of our paper is very clear and not a concern," he said.
"We are backed by six Triple A rated countries and this is well
understood by the market. It is not because we have a new
mission that we will need to borrow more and the size of our
programme is capped. If you look at the leverage instrument, it
will probably not increase our funding programme and it is
highly probably that the bonds that could be used as protection
will not be funded through the markets. We try to explain this
to investors, although nothing is definitive today."
Frankel hopes that the EFSF will be able to revive its
issuance plans in the near future. "We don't have a precise date
and we want to target a time when the markets have calmed down,"
he said. "We have the G20 in two days which could bring back
some serenity to the market."
However, one banker said an ECOFIN meeting at the beginning
of next week could cause delay while markets wait to see if more
details come out of it.
Frankel said that the recent spread underperformance would
not necessarily hurt EFSF's prospects. "A very important part of
our investor base is buy and hold and mostly insensitive to mark
to market and for some, they will be more than happy to buy high
quality paper with a spread."
RIGHT DECISION
SSA bankers away from the deal said delaying the trade was the
right decision given the market backdrop. "It was absolutely the
right decision," said a head of SSA DCM. "It was good that they
did not try to force a deal. Having said that, I don't think
they had a choice and I don't think real money investors would
have stepped in to buy the deal and the leads would have been
left with EUR1bn each."
Another senior SSA banker echoed this view. "The feedback we
have had from investors is that they are glad that they were not
being pushed," he said. "The problem for investors is that it is
very difficult for them to know what they are buying and they
don't know what the supply will be."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)