LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Difficult market conditions gave the European Financial Stability Facility a convenient excuse for postponing a planned bond sale last week, but uncertainty over the exact nature of the euro zone bail-out fund was as much to blame for the abandoned deal as the tricky market backdrop.

The first rule for any issuer is to have a clear story to tell and the EFSF was put in a near impossible position by Greek prime minister George Papandreou's call for a referendum on the latest EU aid deal.

The possibility of a no-vote sent markets on a downward spiral on Tuesday morning, which continued into Wednesday when - following an investor call held by lead managers Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan - the EUR3bn long 10-year deal was postponed.

Christophe Frankel, the EFSF's CFO and Deputy CEO, blamed the decision on the tough market backdrop, saying it had sufficient flexibility to hold back.

"They used the argument of the market turmoil which is perfectly valid; indeed, all sovereign issuers are very prudent when they launch an auction, as an auction failure, even for technical reasons, is a very bad publicity for a signature," said Raphael Gallardo, head of macroeconomic research at AXA Investment Managers.

It was highly unfortunate that the cause of the near-unprecedented volatility centred on the very reason for the borrower's existence. But investors said that market conditions were not the only problem the EFSF faces.

"There is a malaise that is really linked to the EFSF and its evolutive nature," said Gallardo.

This view was echoed by Tamara Burnell, head of sovereign and financials credit analysis at M&G Investments.

"The changing nature of the EFSF has been an issue all along," she said. "As investors, we want to be able to invest in a corporate structure that is stable over the life of the bond. In the case of the EFSF, the borrower has seen its mandate change a number of times already since its creation."

CLEAR AS MUD

Since its creation in 2010, the EU's bail-out fund has seen its essence change many times. In June it was given additional powers to intervene in primary markets and greater lending capabilities, and then in July when lending rates on EFSF's loans were cut it was given powers to intervene in the secondary markets.

Now an additional transformation is mooted, not just as a financing vehicle for bank recapitalisation to governments outside formal lending programmes, but as a four-times levered entity.

Many investors appear to be spooked by European leaders' attempts to leverage the fund with firepower of EUR1tn either via offering insurance to purchasers of euro zone debt in the primary market or via a special purpose investment vehicle.

"The authorities are contemplating changing the EFSF into a kind of monoline insurance vehicle which will be buying the equivalent of the equity tranche of a CDO of peripheral debts, where the concentration risk and correlation would obviously be extremely high," said AXA IM's Gallardo.

"With such a potential change to the asset composition of the fund, it's clearly making it difficult to have a clear message for investors."

He added that the EUR3bn the issuer was looking to raise to fund Ireland's bail-out may ultimately be backed on the fund's balance sheet with Italian or Spanish debt the EFSF would buy in the secondary market, or even a kind of CDO tranche on these names.

M&G's Burnell agreed. "The problem with investing in any CDO is the conflicts that arise between different tranche holders," she said. "You need to be confident you can predict what the incentives and rights of the other tranche holders are, which is not the case for an EFSF SPIV."

TOP CREDIT

EFSF's Frankel said he understood investors' concerns. "At the same time, we are a crisis resolution mechanism and we operate in an uncertain environment," he said.

He emphasised the EFSF's credit quality, saying that it is well understood that it is backed by six Triple A rated countries.

"It is not because we have a new mission that we will need to borrow more and the size of our programme is capped. If you look at the leverage instrument, it will probably not increase our funding programme and it is highly probably that the bonds that could be used as protection will not be funded through the markets. We try to explain this to investors, although nothing is definitive today."

This uncertainty has been reflected in the way EFSF's paper has been trading in the secondary market. Since pricing in June, the issuer's 10-year has widened by more than 75bp. It was quoted at 94bp over mid-swaps on Friday according to Tradeweb.

"When you look at the spread on EFSF's 10-year, the yield has been rising dangerously to the point where they can't issue and lend at cheap rates," said AXA IM's Gallardo. "The market is already pricing in the fact that France's Triple A rating is at risk and that the EFSF could be transformed in a monoline."

Frankel said that the recent spread underperformance would not necessarily hurt EFSF's prospects. "A very important part of our investor base is buy and hold and mostly insensitive to mark to market and for some, they will be more than happy to buy high quality paper with a spread."

WORRYING DEVELOPMENT

Frankel hopes that the EFSF will be able to revive its issuance plans in the near future, and market participants suggest it could be as early as next week. "We don't have a precise date and we want to target a time when the markets have calmed down," he said. "We have the G20 in two days which could bring back some serenity to the market."

For market participants, the EFSF's inability to access the market this week is a worrying development.

"I always thought that a Triple A rated government guaranteed vehicle was supposed to benefit from volatile market conditions as there was a natural flight to quality," Evolution's Gary Jenkins wrote this week. "The frightening thing is that the EFSF might just have become a credit....and that's not good. Put another way, the vehicle that is supposed to borrow on behalf of countries that can't borrow...cannot borrow...."

He added that should the current underperformance continue, the bail-out fund might itself need a bail-out.

The proceed of this week's planned issue are for Ireland's bail-out package. According to Tradeweb, Ireland has EUR4.39bn redeeming on November 11. A spokesman for Ireland's debt office said the country had sufficient reserves to cover the redemption while Frankel said that the EFSF would have different ways to provide funds to Ireland, away from the bond market, if needed. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)