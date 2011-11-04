LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Difficult market conditions gave the
European Financial Stability Facility a convenient excuse for
postponing a planned bond sale last week, but uncertainty over
the exact nature of the euro zone bail-out fund was as much to
blame for the abandoned deal as the tricky market backdrop.
The first rule for any issuer is to have a clear story to
tell and the EFSF was put in a near impossible position by Greek
prime minister George Papandreou's call for a referendum on the
latest EU aid deal.
The possibility of a no-vote sent markets on a downward
spiral on Tuesday morning, which continued into Wednesday when -
following an investor call held by lead managers Barclays
Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan - the EUR3bn long 10-year
deal was postponed.
Christophe Frankel, the EFSF's CFO and Deputy CEO, blamed
the decision on the tough market backdrop, saying it had
sufficient flexibility to hold back.
"They used the argument of the market turmoil which is
perfectly valid; indeed, all sovereign issuers are very prudent
when they launch an auction, as an auction failure, even for
technical reasons, is a very bad publicity for a signature,"
said Raphael Gallardo, head of macroeconomic research at AXA
Investment Managers.
It was highly unfortunate that the cause of the
near-unprecedented volatility centred on the very reason for the
borrower's existence. But investors said that market conditions
were not the only problem the EFSF faces.
"There is a malaise that is really linked to the EFSF and
its evolutive nature," said Gallardo.
This view was echoed by Tamara Burnell, head of sovereign
and financials credit analysis at M&G Investments.
"The changing nature of the EFSF has been an issue all
along," she said. "As investors, we want to be able to invest in
a corporate structure that is stable over the life of the bond.
In the case of the EFSF, the borrower has seen its mandate
change a number of times already since its creation."
CLEAR AS MUD
Since its creation in 2010, the EU's bail-out fund has seen
its essence change many times. In June it was given additional
powers to intervene in primary markets and greater lending
capabilities, and then in July when lending rates on EFSF's
loans were cut it was given powers to intervene in the secondary
markets.
Now an additional transformation is mooted, not just as a
financing vehicle for bank recapitalisation to governments
outside formal lending programmes, but as a four-times levered
entity.
Many investors appear to be spooked by European leaders'
attempts to leverage the fund with firepower of EUR1tn either
via offering insurance to purchasers of euro zone debt in the
primary market or via a special purpose investment vehicle.
"The authorities are contemplating changing the EFSF into a
kind of monoline insurance vehicle which will be buying the
equivalent of the equity tranche of a CDO of peripheral debts,
where the concentration risk and correlation would obviously be
extremely high," said AXA IM's Gallardo.
"With such a potential change to the asset composition of
the fund, it's clearly making it difficult to have a clear
message for investors."
He added that the EUR3bn the issuer was looking to raise to
fund Ireland's bail-out may ultimately be backed on the fund's
balance sheet with Italian or Spanish debt the EFSF would buy in
the secondary market, or even a kind of CDO tranche on these
names.
M&G's Burnell agreed. "The problem with investing in any CDO
is the conflicts that arise between different tranche holders,"
she said. "You need to be confident you can predict what the
incentives and rights of the other tranche holders are, which is
not the case for an EFSF SPIV."
TOP CREDIT
EFSF's Frankel said he understood investors' concerns. "At
the same time, we are a crisis resolution mechanism and we
operate in an uncertain environment," he said.
He emphasised the EFSF's credit quality, saying that it is
well understood that it is backed by six Triple A rated
countries.
"It is not because we have a new mission that we will need
to borrow more and the size of our programme is capped. If you
look at the leverage instrument, it will probably not increase
our funding programme and it is highly probably that the bonds
that could be used as protection will not be funded through the
markets. We try to explain this to investors, although nothing
is definitive today."
This uncertainty has been reflected in the way EFSF's paper
has been trading in the secondary market. Since pricing in June,
the issuer's 10-year has widened by more than 75bp. It was
quoted at 94bp over mid-swaps on Friday according to Tradeweb.
"When you look at the spread on EFSF's 10-year, the yield
has been rising dangerously to the point where they can't issue
and lend at cheap rates," said AXA IM's Gallardo. "The market is
already pricing in the fact that France's Triple A rating is at
risk and that the EFSF could be transformed in a monoline."
Frankel said that the recent spread underperformance would
not necessarily hurt EFSF's prospects. "A very important part of
our investor base is buy and hold and mostly insensitive to mark
to market and for some, they will be more than happy to buy high
quality paper with a spread."
WORRYING DEVELOPMENT
Frankel hopes that the EFSF will be able to revive its
issuance plans in the near future, and market participants
suggest it could be as early as next week. "We don't have a
precise date and we want to target a time when the markets have
calmed down," he said. "We have the G20 in two days which could
bring back some serenity to the market."
For market participants, the EFSF's inability to access the
market this week is a worrying development.
"I always thought that a Triple A rated government
guaranteed vehicle was supposed to benefit from volatile market
conditions as there was a natural flight to quality,"
Evolution's Gary Jenkins wrote this week. "The frightening thing
is that the EFSF might just have become a credit....and that's
not good. Put another way, the vehicle that is supposed to
borrow on behalf of countries that can't borrow...cannot
borrow...."
He added that should the current underperformance continue,
the bail-out fund might itself need a bail-out.
The proceed of this week's planned issue are for Ireland's
bail-out package. According to Tradeweb, Ireland has EUR4.39bn
redeeming on November 11. A spokesman for Ireland's debt office
said the country had sufficient reserves to cover the redemption
while Frankel said that the EFSF would have different ways to
provide funds to Ireland, away from the bond market, if needed.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)