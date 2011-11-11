LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - The disconnect between markets
and the rhetoric from politicians over the euro zone debt crisis
is growing wider. It means the European Financial Stability
Facility' much-vaunted strategy of leveraging appears dead,
while the fund's financing strategy is in tatters.
The Financial Times reports that Klaus Regling is rowing
back from the leverage plan involving the EFSF insuring a first
loss piece on troubled sovereign debt.
That idea and the creation of a special purpose investment
vehicle helped kill investor demand for the EFSF. It now hopes
to partially fill its coffers via T-bill sales.
What message does the T-bills strategy send? Will there be
rejoicing on successful execution, as there was this week when
Italy got its bill auction away?
In the words of another senior banker: "It is nothing. It
will not restore confidence. It is too small, it is an attempt
to buy time. But that is the same failed strategy seen for the
past two years."
Bankers suggest that the reason the EFSF struggled to find
EUR3bn of interest last week when it was beating back investors
in January is not just because of the leverage idea.
"(In January) there was the understanding that the EFSF was
a precursor to the euro zone bond. It was the EU pulling
together."
The price action from last week's 10-year shows the market's
faith in that vision is disappearing rapidly. Having launched at
mid-swaps plus 104bp, the bonds have underperformed the market
and are now bid at 126bp.
The EIB and European Union, both of whom are
jointly-guaranteed, are trading at mid-swaps plus high 30s and
40s.
It will take a remarkable turnaround in sentiment for the
EFSF to print another benchmark anytime soon. That, or a credit
line from a credible institution such as the ECB.
Meanwhile, the ECB's reluctant support for Italy has bank
investors telling IFR that they plan to exit BTPs while they
can.
The collapse of sovereign investor confidence is nearly
complete.
And unfortunately the use of the most straightforward
risk-mitigation tool, CDS, is no longer on the table.
The unintended consequence of the so-called "voluntary"
nature of the Greek private sector involvement (PSI) has been to
curtail its use throughout the sovereign sector.
RISK MANAGEMENT UNDERMINED
Banning sovereign CDS might seem like a good idea to some,
but the law of unintended consequences means that investors have
only one way to manage their risk: exit.
The PSI also fatally undermined the EFSF's insurance
plan.
"At first we asked for 21% on Greece, ok - it wasn't enough
- give us 50%, but trust us when we say we'll back the first 20%
via an EFSF guarantee," said one public sector banker.
Ironically, bankers argue that the nature of the EFSF
insurance plan, and the EBA's insistence on marking-to-market
peripheral debt, might have hardened investors' risk assessment.
The questions abound: How does the 20% first loss work? is
it detachable? And then what if Italy does default - then how do
the mechanics work? Its a dreadful message.
If it is not already too late, the fund needs to back to
basics on its communication strategy and on funding.
Given that the leverage idea is struggling to get off the
ground and a simple insurance plan such as writing CDS
protection has been ruled out by politics, an upsized EFSF is
unlikely. Not unless it can conjure up paid-in capital, or find
a friend with deep pockets like the ECB.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Ciara Linnane)