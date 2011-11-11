LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - The disconnect between markets and the rhetoric from politicians over the euro zone debt crisis is growing wider. It means the European Financial Stability Facility' much-vaunted strategy of leveraging appears dead, while the fund's financing strategy is in tatters.

The Financial Times reports that Klaus Regling is rowing back from the leverage plan involving the EFSF insuring a first loss piece on troubled sovereign debt.

That idea and the creation of a special purpose investment vehicle helped kill investor demand for the EFSF. It now hopes to partially fill its coffers via T-bill sales.

What message does the T-bills strategy send? Will there be rejoicing on successful execution, as there was this week when Italy got its bill auction away?

In the words of another senior banker: "It is nothing. It will not restore confidence. It is too small, it is an attempt to buy time. But that is the same failed strategy seen for the past two years."

Bankers suggest that the reason the EFSF struggled to find EUR3bn of interest last week when it was beating back investors in January is not just because of the leverage idea.

"(In January) there was the understanding that the EFSF was a precursor to the euro zone bond. It was the EU pulling together."

The price action from last week's 10-year shows the market's faith in that vision is disappearing rapidly. Having launched at mid-swaps plus 104bp, the bonds have underperformed the market and are now bid at 126bp.

The EIB and European Union, both of whom are jointly-guaranteed, are trading at mid-swaps plus high 30s and 40s.

It will take a remarkable turnaround in sentiment for the EFSF to print another benchmark anytime soon. That, or a credit line from a credible institution such as the ECB.

Meanwhile, the ECB's reluctant support for Italy has bank investors telling IFR that they plan to exit BTPs while they can.

The collapse of sovereign investor confidence is nearly complete.

And unfortunately the use of the most straightforward risk-mitigation tool, CDS, is no longer on the table.

The unintended consequence of the so-called "voluntary" nature of the Greek private sector involvement (PSI) has been to curtail its use throughout the sovereign sector.

RISK MANAGEMENT UNDERMINED

Banning sovereign CDS might seem like a good idea to some, but the law of unintended consequences means that investors have only one way to manage their risk: exit.

The PSI also fatally undermined the EFSF's insurance plan.

"At first we asked for 21% on Greece, ok - it wasn't enough - give us 50%, but trust us when we say we'll back the first 20% via an EFSF guarantee," said one public sector banker.

Ironically, bankers argue that the nature of the EFSF insurance plan, and the EBA's insistence on marking-to-market peripheral debt, might have hardened investors' risk assessment.

The questions abound: How does the 20% first loss work? is it detachable? And then what if Italy does default - then how do the mechanics work? Its a dreadful message.

If it is not already too late, the fund needs to back to basics on its communication strategy and on funding.

Given that the leverage idea is struggling to get off the ground and a simple insurance plan such as writing CDS protection has been ruled out by politics, an upsized EFSF is unlikely. Not unless it can conjure up paid-in capital, or find a friend with deep pockets like the ECB. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Ciara Linnane)