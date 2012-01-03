LONDON, Jan 3 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) is set to lead the way for public sector issuers
this week having mandated Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and
Societe Generale for a no-grow EUR3bn three-year benchmark.
The deal will be the issuer's first attempt to raise funds
in syndicated format since a long 10-year struggled over the
line in November and will be a key trend setter for the market.
The borrower successfully raised EUR1.971bn through a
three-month T-Bill in December as it sought to diversify its
sources of funding.
"The technical are strong: there is a lot of money to be put
to work, January is always a busy month for public sector
issuers and banks loaded up at the ECB three-year LTRO at the
end of last year, all of which should give a good backdrop for
the deal," said a syndicate banker on the deal.
The lead managers will hold an investor call on Wednesday
morning and will decide whether to go ahead with an issue or not
in the evening. Any deal will need to come on Thursday as it is
a bank holiday on the continent on Friday.
There are no price thoughts at this stage, although the lead
managers will look at the issuer's outstanding 2016 issues in
order to establish relative value. EFSF's July 2016 and December
2016 bonds are currently trading in the mid 40s over mid-swaps.
"EIB's curve between three and five-year is around 10bp, so
without a new issue premium, fair value would be around 35bp,"
the syndicate banker said.
A banker away from the deal said that he expected pricing to
be in the context of where the five-year issues are currently
trading.
The last transaction from Europe's bail-out fund barely got
enough orders for the EUR3bn size and had to price much wider
than the previous deals, causing concerns that its access to the
market was restricted. A combination of extreme volatility and
the ever changing nature of the borrower discouraged investors
from getting involved.
The proceeds of the new bond will be used towards the
financial assistance programmes for Ireland and Portugal. How
much the EFSF will have raise on behalf of Greece has yet to be
finalised.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)