By Michael Winfield

LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Uncertainty around how much the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) might have to raise in the bond markets drove the issuer's spreads significantly wider this week, thereby impacting its borrowing costs. The widening happened despite a significant improvement in sentiment surrounding the eurozone.

The EFSF's two outstanding five-year bonds were both quoted at mid-swaps plus 32bp on the bid and its 10-year issue at plus 46bp, wider by 21bp and 23bp respectively than at the beginning of September with most of the move taking place this week.

The levels are also much wider than where the EFSF priced its inaugural five-year in January. The deal came at 6bp over which was also where the issuer priced a five-year in June. Meanwhile, the 10-year priced at 17bp over in June.

By comparison the European Union's recent 10 and 15-year benchmark issues sold this month were relatively unscathed. The EUR5bn 10-year was 3bp wider at mid-swaps plus 23bp mid-market, while the 15-year was 4bp tighter at plus 36bp on the bid, suggesting that investors are differentiating between Europe's Triple A rated agencies.

HOW MUCH MORE?

The reason - apart from the fact the issuer has two more benchmark deals to complete this year - is rooted in the ongoing uncertainty regarding the EFSF's future financing needs and "in the long run cannot be a positive for the spreads of other Triple A issuers such as the European Union and the EIB," one trader suggested.

This week M&G Investments identified a number of inherent problems with the structure of the EFSF and noted that although its outstanding debt is only EUR13bn, much more is likely to be needed in the future.

"[As] the supply of EFSF bonds sharply increases. at the same time investor demand will likely fall as investors become increasingly uncomfortable about lending to the EFSF. Supply up, demand down [is] not a good combination," M&G analysts wrote.

The largest European supra/agency issuers - the European Investment Bank and KfW - have borrowing needs of EUR75bn-EUR80bn and it is widely felt that this is close to the upper limit that can be achieved without having a negative impact on both their current outstanding issues and their future borrowing costs.

With speculation that policy makers are looking to upsize the EFSF further to perhaps EUR2trn, or even more if there is to be enough to help recapitalise the banking sector after a Greek default, the ability to rescue Spain and Italy, potentially, is limited by the EFSF's ability to fund.

M&G also make the point that "yet another large Triple A rated supranational entity will presumably crowd out private sector issuers, governments and particularly other supranational or agency entities, pushing up borrowing costs."

While other European agencies have not been significantly impacted so far, the potential effect of Spain and Italy needing assistance would also result in these sovereigns no longer being guarantors of the EFSF's debt.

As a result of Spain and Italy seeking assistance, the contribution from Germany and France would increase to 43% and 32% from 29% and 22% respectively, which could be problematic for France and its Triple A rating.

Although Germany approved the increase in the EFSF's borrowing capacity to EUR440bn on Thursday Horst Seehofer, leader of the CSU opposition, was reported to have said that the German liability of EUR211bn under an enhanced EFSF should be a limit especially if there is a threat to German creditworthiness. (Reporting by Michael Winfield, Editing by Helene Durand)