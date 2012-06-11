(Recasts, add details on size of Spain's guarantee, context on
banker comment)
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Spain is expected to remain a
guarantor of the European Financial Stability Facility after it
receives a proposed credit line to recapitalise its ailing
banks, a source familiar with discussions at the EFSF said.
Ireland, Portugal and Greece all stepped down as guarantors
of the eurozone rescue fund after they were bailed out. However,
the size of their commitments were small in comparison to
Spain's.
According to an EFSF presentation dated May 29, Spain is the
fourth-largest provider of guarantees at 12.75% behind Germany
ay 29.07%, France at 21.83% and Italy at 19.18%. Its portion of
paid-in capital stands at EUR92,544m, also behind Germany,
France and Italy - and almost double that of the Netherlands.
The proposed credit line relates only to Spain's banking
sector recapitalisation and will not remove the sovereign from
the credit market. This is very different to the previous
bailouts, in which the official sector committed to directly
financing the trio for three years.
The Spanish funding will be routed through the sovereign to
banks via the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB).
The statement from the Eurogroup after Saturday's
announcement was that financial assistance would be provided by
the EFSF and/or the European Stability Mechanism, a permanent
funding vehicle which comes into force next month.
Earlier on Monday, banking sources told IFR they thought
Spain would have to drop out as an EFSF guarantor once it makes
a formal request for funding, which is expected to happen by the
next Eurogroup meeting on June 21.
CAUGHT BY SURPRISE
The EFSF is still considering submissions from banks on an
upcoming euro benchmark, after it sent a request for proposals
(RFP) early last week. Banking sources expect
that deal to come to market this week.
One senior capital markets banker said that having Spain as
a guarantor would directly affect investor perception of the
EFSF's absolute credit risk and potentially hamper future
issuance.
The banker said it would be prudent for EFSF to delay new
issuance until Spain makes a formal request for aid.
"Spain perhaps caught them by surprise in the timing of this
request, because technically speaking they don't know the extent
of it until the stress tests are out in the next 15 days," the
banker said.
"EFSF is a pass-through vehicle, it doesn't have absolute
funding targets. It can't say that if I don't like where my
spreads are now, wait six months till my spreads perform," he
said.
However, the EFSF was given more flexibility this year in
its access to the bond market and is able to raise money in
advance of when it has to pay out.
Bank trading desks had already began to sell existing EFSF
paper, moving it one or two basis points wider on brokers'
screens on Monday morning, sources confirmed.
According to TradeWeb, an electronic bond trading platform,
at 1315 GMT, all EFSF's outstanding bonds had widened marginally
- some only by 0.2bps, and the most at 1.1bp.
(Reporting By John Geddie, additional reporting by Helene
Durand; editing by Alex Chambers, Marc Carnegie)