By John Geddie
LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - Orders have topped EUR12.5bn for the
European Financial Stability Facility's new five-year euro
benchmark, said lead banks on Tuesday.
The euro rescue fund, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has set the final
spread at mid-swaps plus 9bp, while brokers are already offering
the bonds 6 cents higher in the grey market.
"It's got a bit out of control," said one market source
close to the deal, adding that the EFSF will likely print a deal
in the EUR6bn to EUR7bn range.
That could substantially reduce the fund's second quarter
funding target of EUR16.5bn, and make a significant dent into
its EUR58bn full-year funding target.
When books opened on Tuesday morning, official guidance was
set at mid-swaps plus 10-12bp, after interest topped EUR4bn at
initial thoughts of mid-swaps plus 12bp area released on Monday.
Later on Tuesday morning, leads confirmed that orders on the
bond, which remains part-guaranteed by bailed-out Cyprus, had
reached EUR7bn.
Banks away from the deal, however, said the fact that orders
had been allowed to get to these levels showed that the deal was
coming too cheaply.
One banker added the EFSF was offering a 7bp new issue
premium on the new bond versus where its outstanding bonds were
trading on announcement of the new deal.
Another syndicate official added that the performance of
semi-core eurozone sovereigns like France has made EFSF bonds
particularly attractive, offering a yield pick up of around
30bp.
CYPRUS WORRIES
The euro rescue fund said in an emailed statement on Monday
that it has received a request from Cyprus to step out as a
guarantor, but added that this required the approval of the
remaining guarantors, who are not set to meet until April 25.
If Cyprus drops out, the new bond, like all EFSF's
outstanding bonds, will not be able to be upsized as the credit
structure will have changed.
This could be another reason why the EFSF has opted to issue
in size, said the bankers, in order to assuage investor concerns
that there will be no potential for further liquidity in the
bond.
BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International and HSBC are
bookrunners on the transaction.
The EFSF has raised EUR17bn in the year to date, via three-,
five- and seven-year benchmark issues and taps of three-, 10-
and 25-year bonds.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Julian Baker)