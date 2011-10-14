by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - It is early days in what could be a
very long-winded road toward the G20 meeting on Nov 3-4.
Whether it's to recapitalize the banks or building a firewall
around Italy/Spain, at the core in achieving these twin
objectives will be an EFSF that is leveraged.
IFR has previously highlighted how without the involvement
of the balance sheets of the ECB or IMF, any move toward a
leveraged EFSF will likely pose risks to the AAA ratings of the
core Eurozone members. While the ECB is still baulking at the
prospect of being a bank for the EFSF there are reports that
the IMF is willing to play a more extensive role in helping
Europe.
While movement toward recapitalizing the banks and building
a wall around Italy and Spain are positive, policy makers
should worry about the price action at the core especially
France.
We have had movement on the two objectives:
Firstly, banks will be recapitalized based on more stringent
stress tests and a pass mark as high as 9%. This will require
recapitalization of as much as 275bn for many of the 90 banks
which were included in the stress tests this summer. Now,
despite resistance, the Eurogroup is starting to think in terms
of forced bank recapitalizations.
We still have to take a look at the extent of stress in the
stress tests for the banks in order to pass the 9% hurdle for
core tier one, but movement is in the right direction. The
German plan of recapitalization happening at the national level
and only then going to the EFSF seems to be grudgingly
accepted.
Second, to build a firewall for Italy and Spain, there is
the idea of the EFSF increasing its firepower beyond 440bn, via
acting as an insurer. This has been gaining traction recently.
The original idea (FT Alphaville) came from a 2010 paper from
Redefine, which is a European consultancy. It has more
recently made a reappearance in plans suggested by the German
insurer Allianz.
Today there is more coverage in a FT Op-Ed by Paul
Achleitner, who is the board member responsible for finance at
Allianz. The idea being that instead of outright purchases, the
EFSF funds could instead be used to provide first loss cover
(say 20/25%) for bonds issued by Eurozone member countries such
as Italy or Spain.
ECB STAYS ON SIDELINES, IMF COMES INTO THE PICTURE.
But without the ECB or IMF involved, the risk is the
markets will perceive the EFSF as having too little firepower
to achieve its aims. The ECB continues to shy away from acting
like a bank, and ECB President Trichet seems to confirm this
aversion to do more by saying in an interview to the FT today
that the "ECB has done all it could to be up to its
responsibilities in exceptional circumstances".
Which is where the IMF may come in via the help of emerging
market countries, by "either funding an IMF-run special purpose
vehicle or lending to the IMF by buying special bonds" (FT
today).
The involvement of the IMF is also not a new idea, and
seemed to have been leaked out by Antonio Borges, head of the
IMF's European department, earlier this month when he withdrew
a statement he had made about the IMF joining the EFSF in
buying government bonds.
At the time Borges highlighted that any alternative lending
model would require a "different legal structure" and the use
of a "different source of financing". If EM countries are
willing to step in on an alternative lending model then there
is the potential for the IMF/EM to play a larger role in
leveraging the EFSF.
An IMF willing to play a larger role in supporting
peripheral debt would also leave more firepower for Europe to
deal with recapitalizing its banks should the EFSF route be
required.
There are many risks heading into the Oct 23 European
summit and Nov 3-4 G20 meeting, where politics may once again
get in the way of delivering an effective solution. But the
pressure from the G20 is immense as it looks for Europe to come
up with a plan which is seen as an important step toward
soothing concerns over the global growth outlook.
STICKING WITH 10-YEAR ITALY/FRANCE NARROWING TRADE
While the involvement of the IMF will help Italy and Spain
it might do little to help alleviate concerns over France's AAA
rating. More generally the European debt crisis has simply
morphed into a crisis that is impacting the core/semi-core with
France and Belgium firmly in the spotlight.
We have been looking for post-EMU wides on the 10-year
France/German spread and we have it today with a spread of
94bps and at a spread not seen since the mid-1990s. We are
still biased toward effectively playing for a narrowing in the
spread between 10-year Italy/France as we see a dilution of
creditworthiness as Italy is provided a lifeline while France
is forced to take risks with its AAA rating (see "Risks to the
AAA's, consider 10-year Italy/France narrowing"; Oct 10).
What is happening to the 10-year spread on France should
worry policy makers as it suggests that more needs to be done
than just recapitalizing the banks and insuring Italy and
Spain.
ECB intervention on Italy and Spain does little to mask the
markets concerns over the AAA countries with France (+8bps) and
Austria (+6bps) being the top two underperformers in the
10-year today excluding Greece. A bank recapitalization that
happens via the EFSF should be considered to help contain a
crisis that has spread to the core.
For a graphic of France/Germany 10-year bond spreads,
please see:
link.reuters.com/wev44s
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist based in
London)