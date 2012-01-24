BRUSSELS Jan 24 Investors have pledged to
invest 60 billion euros alongside the euro zone's EFSF temporary
bailout fund in euro zone bonds under a co-investment fund
scheme, the EFSF's Chief Executive Officer Klaus Regling said.
Under the scheme, the 440 billion euro European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) would absorb the first potential loss
up to a certain amount on an investment made by private
investors in euro zone debt.
"We have received a good positive feedback on this option
from investors outside Europe and a first wave of commitments
amounting to about 60 billion euros, we have obtained that,"
Regling told a news conference.
"Therefore I am confident that the scheme when needed can be
launched and will attract substantial funds," he said.
Regling said investor interest in the other leveraging
scheme of the EFSF, under which the fund would issue an
insurance certificate for a percentage of the value of newly
issued bonds of a euro zone sovereign, was also successful.
"We have heard from investors that there is great interest
in using this option," Regling said, adding it would be
available by the end of January.
He said a rating downgrade of the EFSF by Standard & Poor's
agency earlier this month did not reduce the fund's ability to
leverage its resources. It did not reduce the EFSF's lending
capacity either, he said.
"The market reaction to the downgrade by S&P has been
limited... The fact that the downgrade to AA+ happened by only
one rating agency means it will not reduce the EFSF lending
capacity of overall 440 billion euros, and that means the EFSF
has sufficient means to fulfil its commitments on the current
and future potential adjustment programmes, until the ESM
becomes operation in July this year," Regling said.
